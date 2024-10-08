Hamdan bin Mohamed meets with the Crown Prince of Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, as part of his official visit to the country at the head of a high-level UAE delegation.

The meeting held at Bayan Palace discussed way to boost bilateral ties across various sectors, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. The discussions aimed to serve mutual interests and support the ongoing efforts toward joint Gulf cooperation.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised the exceptional level of cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait and their shared vision to expand partnerships, cooperation agreements, and the exchange of expertise, and successful experiences across various sectors.

His Highness commended the progress and development Kuwait has achieved under the wise leadership of its Emir, praising the country's notable achievements within the framework of the National Plan and Kuwait Vision 2035. His Highness also wished Kuwait continued security, stability, and further prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan also expressed his confidence that the next phase will see even greater collaboration between the two nations across various fields.

The Crown Prince of Dubai expressed confidence that the next phase will see increased cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, economy, tourism, and investment. He stressed the importance of mutual visits to explore new avenues of collaboration, not only at the government level but also in the private sector. Additionally, he highlighted the ample opportunities both countries offer to investors, companies, and entrepreneurs.

The two sides also discussed the progress in economic and trade relations, with the UAE being one of Kuwait's key trade partners. Globally, the UAE ranks as Kuwait's second-largest trade partner after China and is its top trade partner in the Arab and Gulf regions. In 2023, the total volume of non-oil trade between the two countries reached AED45.7 billion, reflecting a growth of over 18.8% compared to 2021. During the first half of this year, non-oil trade between the UAE and Kuwait amounted to AED23.6 billion, with strong expectations for continued growth in mutual trade through the second half of 2024.

The meeting also addressed recent regional and global developments, including efforts to overcome challenges and enhance security and stability across the region. Additionally, it highlighted the positive outcomes of effective cooperation between the two countries, reflecting the growth in political relations that benefit their shared interests and enhance Gulf unity.

Following the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed attended a luncheon hosted by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation to Kuwait’s leadership for their warm welcome and generous hospitality.

