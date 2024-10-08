Hamdan bin Mohammed and Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister review bilateral relations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior of Kuwait. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed overall bilateral relations and explored avenues to build upon them in a manner that serves the common interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

The meeting took place during Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to Kuwait, which also featured meetings with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and a number of military leaders and senior Kuwaiti officials.

During the meeting, His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah welcomed His Highness Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying delegation, highlighting the visit's significance in reflecting the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening communication, promoting development, and achieving positive outcomes on the bilateral and regional levels.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE's strong commitment to its relations with Kuwait and to continue building on the solid foundation for a prosperous partnership encompassing all vital sectors. He also emphasised the importance of keeping up dialogue and collaboration to foster the sharing of successful experiences that support the sustainable development goals of both nations, safeguard their achievements, and align with their ambitious visions for the future.

The two sides explored ways to strengthen joint coordination in the defence and military sectors, emphasising the development of these areas within the framework of the comprehensive cooperation and distinguished strategic partnership between the UAE and Kuwait, supported and guided by the leadership on both nations.

Shaikh Hamdan praised Kuwait's prominent role in addressing various issues within the Gulf region and its support for Arab causes, commending the country's ongoing efforts to enhance security and stability while promoting peace at both the regional and global levels.

The meeting also covered various regional and international topics, including the current situation in the Middle East and recent developments in this regard. The two sides also discussed challenges impacting the region and the world, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to promote peace and enhance security and stability.

