Hamdan bin Mohammed and Kuwait’s Prime Minister discuss avenues to build upon solid bilateral relations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, during his official visit to Kuwait. The two leaders discussed bilateral strategic relations and the potential to further enhance cooperation across various spheres to support the comprehensive development goals of both nations.

The two leaders highlighted the strong strategic partnership and the significant strides that bilateral relations have achieved in the political, economic, cultural, and social domains. They also emphasised the importance of mutual visits in enhancing cooperation, identifying significant prospects for the future, and providing the necessary spur for building upon vibrant bilateral relations while serving the best interests of both countries.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that both countries have shared ambitions and visions for the future, highlighting abundant opportunities that exist for still closer cooperation, which will enable both sides to achieve their strategic objectives in terms of comprehensive development.

Sheikh Hamdan commended Kuwait's ambitious development strategy, as mirrored by the ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’ development plan, which, he said, showcases the country’s readiness to enhance preparedness for future opportunities. He affirmed that the UAE is on a similar path, highlighting its belief in a knowledge-based economy and in the importance of investing in its people to create a brighter future.

The two sides also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination at all levels to foster increased cooperation through the exchange of expertise, ideas, and visions. This synergy will further strengthen bilateral relations, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries and peoples, they emphasised.

Additionally, the meeting explored opportunities to broaden cooperation across diverse sectors. In line with this commitment, the economic relations between the UAE and Kuwait are experiencing significant growth, as reflected in rising trade exchanges and in the increasing number of travellers. This upswing spans investments in financial services, banking, insurance, Information Technology, and real estate. The two countries are also well connected by 131 flights each week, enhancing commercial, tourism, and social ties. The UAE ranking third in terms of direct foreign investment flows into Kuwait, further solidifying the overall bilateral relationship.

