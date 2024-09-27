Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in Tashkent, commencing official visit to Uzbekistan

His Highness: Relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan are witnessing significant growth, guided by the leadership of both nations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, arrived today in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, commencing an official visit to the country.

His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan; His Excellency Lieutenant General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizomovich, Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan, and several other leaders and senior officials.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan are witnessing significant growth, guided by the leadership of both nations. He noted that the two countries share a common vision for a sustainable, prosperous future focused on improving the people’s quality of life. He highlighted their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, leveraging each other's achievements to raise government excellence and advance national priorities.

During the visit, His Highness will meet with Uzbekistan’s top leadership and attend the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat, scheduled to take place in Tashkent. This retreat will feature ministerial dialogues, high-level discussions, and the launch of strategic initiatives and transformative projects aimed at harnessing future opportunities.

Accompanying His Highness on the visit is a high-level delegation that includes His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; and His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries within the Ministry of Defence.

-

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.