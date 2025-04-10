- Hamdan bin Mohammed concludes first official visit to India, commends strong bilateral partnership

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, concluded his first official visit to India, during which he met with senior Indian leadership to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation and deepen partnerships across key strategic sectors.

His Highness commended the longstanding partnership between the two nations in the journey toward a prosperous future, saying that the relationship is rooted in mutual trust and respect. His Highness also said that the ties between the two nations and their peoples are exemplary and continue to grow, driven by a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across vital sectors in support of their sustainable development goals.

During the visit, His Highness met with Indian Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi and conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership.

Highlighting India’s rich civilisational heritage and vast population, Sheikh Hamdan noted that trade has long served as a bridge between the two nations. Today, he said, both countries are working together to shape a brighter future through innovation, technology, and collaboration across vital sectors.

On the sidelines of the visit, His Highness witnessed the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening collaboration across key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, higher education, maritime services, logistics, and private sector engagement. These MoUs build on the momentum of the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which have created a strong foundation for a more open, secure, and investment-friendly economic relationship. This progress is reflected in notable achievements, such as a 20% increase in bilateral trade in 2024, reaching AED 240 billion compared to 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also praised the UAE’s private sector for their key role in expanding the nation’s global economic ties through strategic projects and investments. He also commended national economic institutions for setting a forward-looking example in adopting advanced, tech-driven solutions that support sustainable development.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended the opening of the second representative office of the Dubai International Chamber in India, located in Bengaluru. Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world and the first in Asia, established in 1875.

Furthermore, His Highness inaugurated DP World's state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) – the Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) – in Mumbai, India. This marks DP World's third FTWZ in India, with an investment exceeding US$200 million (AED 735 million).

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The delegation also includes a number of senior officials and leaders representing different economic sectors.

