Hamdan bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to meeting of GCC Joint Defence Council

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, led the UAE delegation participating in the meeting of Ministers of Defence of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during the 21st session of the Joint Defence Council, held in Doha, Qatar.

The meeting addressed various issues of strategic significance, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation among the armed forces of GCC member states. The historical and fraternal ties between GCC states, as reflected in the aspirations of leaders across the region for deeper collaboration in vital sectors, was also highlighted during the meeting.

The discussions also focused on advancing mutual coordination, knowledge sharing, and collaboration in training and capacity-building programmes. The meeting aims to enhance the collective efficiency and readiness of the armed forces, equipping them with the latest technologies, equipment, and strategies. The wide-ranging collaboration is ultimately aimed at achieving superior tactical outcomes across key defence sectors, bolstering regional security and stability while supporting the region’s ambitious development goals.

Earlier in the day, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrived in Doha, where he was received upon his arrival by Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces; and several senior military leaders.

The delegation accompanying H.H. to the meetings in Doha included Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office; Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; Major General Ahmed Ali Bishoh, Chairman of the Operations and Strategic Planning Authority; and Brigadier General Qais Rashid Al Dhaheri.

