Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

His Highness highlights the UAE's strong commitment to build upon bilateral ties and leverage available opportunities to expand cooperation across various spheres

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met today in Tashkent, with Her Excellency Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as part of the engagements during his official visit to Uzbekistan at the head of a high-level UAE government delegation.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, particularly focusing on broadening bilateral cooperation and the scope of the comprehensive partnership between the two sides to serve mutual interests of people on either side.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE's strong commitment to build upon bilateral relations with Uzbekistan and leverage available opportunities to expand cooperation across various spheres, particularly in the economic and trade spheres, to serve mutual interests. He also applauded the exceptional partnership between the two countries in the context of excellence in government services.

Shared vision

HE Saida Mirziyoyeva welcomed HH Sheikh Hamdan and the UAE delegation accompanying him, noting that the visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations and contributes to further enhancing it across various spheres. She also emphasised the deep-rooted relations between the two countries with its focus on positive partnership and bilateral cooperation, particularly the accent on excellence in government services and nurturing political and economic ties guided by the shared vision of the leadership in both countries to expand cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.

The meeting explored ways to enhance cooperation to achieve the sustainable development goals of both countries, particularly in future-oriented sectors such as the knowledge economy and technology. The discussion also focused on enhancing private sector collaboration to boost trade and tourism between the two countries.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of accelerating the sharing of expertise and best practices in various development fields, particularly in enhancing government services and leveraging technology to continually enhance performance, services, and sectoral efficiency. It also highlighted the need to offer comprehensive incentives for investment, supporting business growth, and ensuring opportunities for prosperity on both sides.

Both sides also explored opportunities for cooperation across the media field, recognising the sector’s role in advancing societies. Additionally, they discussed collaboration in education and capacity-building to equip future generations with new skills to keep pace with global advancements.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; and Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, Ambassador of the UAE to Uzbekistan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.