Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

His Highness emphasises the UAE leadership's commitment to strengthening ties with Uzbekistan

Two sides discuss productive collaboration across economic, scientific, and technological fields

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with His Excellency Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, to discuss the ongoing expansion of UAE-Uzbek relations, driven by the strong support of both countries’ leadership.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership with Uzbekistan by exploring new opportunities for cooperation. He underscored the importance of expanding productive collaboration across economic, scientific, and technological fields to achieve common development goals.

His Highness highlighted the significant growth in cooperation, especially in raising government excellence and exchanging expertise and best practices. This collaboration aligns with their shared aspirations for a future rich with opportunities, driven by knowledge, creativity, and innovation across various fields, he noted.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic cooperation and opening new channels to strengthen the partnership in trade and tourism, leveraging both countries' strengths in these sectors. It also addressed ways to stimulate investment and create opportunities for mutual partnerships that support ambitious development plans. The discussion emphasised the significant opportunities offered by the UAE for investors and the incentives designed to advance business success in a secure and stable environment. Discussions also covered entrepreneurship, technology, energy and other sectors vital to sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange; Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; and His Excellency Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, Ambassador of the UAE to Uzbekistan.

