Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with graduates of leadership development programmes for Uzbek government employees

​His Highness reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to investing in human capital, highlighting human potential as a key driver in the development journey

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in the presence of Her Excellency Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, met in Tashkent with graduates of Uzbekistan government leadership programmes. These programmes are implemented as part of the strategic partnership between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan in the context of comprehensive development initiatives and excellence in public services.

His Highness reiterated the UAE's commitment to developing human capital, investing in the skills and capabilities of its national workforce across all sectors. This commitment stems from the UAE leadership's belief that the nation’s progress is mainly driven by investing in its people, recognising human potential as a key enabler of development.

His Highness highlighted the UAE's unique model for leadership development and capacity-building within its government. He emphasised that, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the nation has invested significantly in preparing future leaders and strengthening its national workforce.

His Highness added that the UAE fosters collaborative relationships built on mutual knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices with governments globally. The nation's successful leadership development and capacity-building model has become a cornerstone of its international knowledge partnerships, offering a valuable resource for friendly nations seeking to empower their human capital and enhance talent development.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the crucial role that graduates of leadership and capacity-building programmes from the Uzbek government will have in driving innovation and excellence in government services. He noted that these graduates will be instrumental in designing and implementing initiatives aimed at significantly enhancing the quality of life for Uzbek citizens and contributing to the nation’s ambitious future goals.

The UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership, launched in 2019, has placed leadership and capacity building as a key pillar among 14 pillars that focus on excellence in government services. This collaboration has already yielded impressive results: over 2.8 million individuals have received training through more than 681 workshops totalling approximately 26 million working hours.

