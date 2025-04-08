Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today met with Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India.

The meeting discussed avenues to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

Held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, the meeting was part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to India, which began earlier today.

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in vital areas including defence industries, military training, skills development, and technology transfer. Officials also discussed launching joint projects to enhance overall defence capabilities in line with the countries’ shared interest in strengthening their strategic partnership.

Both sides highlighted the importance of regular consultation and coordination on regional and international security issues. Defence ties, they noted, are a vital element of the countries’ broader bilateral relationship.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and Rajnath Singh reviewed current geopolitical developments and shared views on the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. They emphasised the need for sustained international cooperation to enhance stability and build the conditions necessary for sustained economic and social development.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

