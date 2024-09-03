Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi today.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Sheikh Fahad and reviewed ways to boost the longstanding cordial relations with Kuwait, highlighting the deep brotherly and historical ties binding the two nations and their peoples. They also explored avenues to further enhance cooperation across various fields to serve bilateral interests and advance joint Arabian Gulf initiatives, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. Sheikh Fahad heartily congratulated Sheikh Hamdan on the trust placed in him by the UAE leadership, as evidenced in his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He wished the UAE and Sheikh Hamdan continued success and prosperity.

The discussions also touched on recent regional and global developments, challenges facing the region, and other topics of mutual interest. Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Fahad emphasised the need for advancing joint Gulf efforts to promote regional security and stability, highlighting the importance of continually fostering the exchange of ideas, experiences, and best practices. Such efforts would contribute to strengthening the shared vision for driving sustainable and comprehensive development at a bilateral level, and all across the Gulf region.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of Dubai's State Security Department; and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

