Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan

Meeting reviews bilateral defence cooperation, potential joint initiatives and the exchange of expertise

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with His Excellency Lieutenant General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizomovich, Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan.

The meeting explored new approaches to further broaden the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries, which has yielded significant results across 41 sectors.

His Highness reiterated the UAE leadership's commitment to deepening cooperation with Uzbekistan. He noted that defence cooperation remains central to both countries’ efforts to advance mutual interests and aligns with their approach to strengthening international partnerships.

Apart from bilateral defence collaboration, the meeting reviewed potential joint initiatives and the exchange of expertise. The two sides also discussed regional and global issues. They stressed the need for effective solutions to global challenges and the crucial role of international security and peace in sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the Uzbek Minister of Defence witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on military cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, on behalf of the UAE, and His Excellency Norboev Alisher Tokhtaevich, Deputy Minister of Defence for Armament and Equipment, on behalf of Uzbekistan. The agreement covers collaboration in training and education, and the exchange of defence industry expertise.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries within the Ministry of Defence; and His Excellency Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, the UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

