Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met today in Muscat with His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs of Oman.

The meeting explored opportunities to further deepen strategic cooperation between the UAE and Oman across various sectors, underpinned by the strong historical and fraternal ties shared by the two nations and their peoples.

Held as part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to Oman at the head of a high-level delegation, the meeting reflected the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed underscored the significance of continued high-level exchanges and ongoing ministerial and government engagement, which reflect the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthen UAE-Oman ties. He noted that strengthening bilateral ties serves national development goals, particularly in the economic, political, scientific, and cultural spheres.

The meeting highlighted the importance of ongoing coordination to advance mutual interests and drive comprehensive, sustainable development in both nations. The discussions also touched on ways to enhance Gulf cooperation, with a focus on increasing trade and tourism flows, promoting mutual investments, and encouraging the private sector to play a greater role in launching joint ventures that contribute to growth across the industrial, commercial, and investment sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the continued growth of UAE-Oman economic relations. Oman remains the UAE’s second-largest trading partner among GCC countries. In 2024, non-oil trade between the two nations surpassed AED56.1 billion, marking a 9.8% increase compared to 2023. He expressed confidence that further opportunities lie ahead to expand trade and boost tourism flows, especially given the rich and diverse offerings that both countries boast.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the accompanying delegation to Oman, emphasising that the visit reflects the depth of the ties between the two brotherly nations. He noted that the visit would serve to further advance strategic cooperation in support of mutual development goals and continued economic growth.

Sayyid Fahd reiterated Oman’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and enhancing bilateral relations aligned with the two countries’ shared strategic aspirations for the future.

The meeting also covered a range of regional and international developments, including the latest updates from the Middle East, and ongoing efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Her Excellency Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers;Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber.

