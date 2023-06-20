Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Malta

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with George Vella, President of Malta and his accompanying delegation at the Ruler’s Court in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The meeting explored opportunities to further enhance commercial, trade and investment ties as well as closer collaboration in a wide range of industries. His Highness said the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Malta provides a new opportunity to expand engagement in diverse spheres.

Dubai is keen to promote meaningful partnerships with countries and institutions across the world to raise sustainable economic growth and generate solutions to some of the critical challenges the planet is facing, said His Highness. The meeting discussed how Dubai and Malta can tap synergies in the areas of renewable energy, food security and innovation development.

The meeting also explored opportunities for greater cooperation in the digital and green economies. As the UAE gears up to host the COP28 climate conference, Dubai seeks to build an extensive network of global partners with whom it can share knowledge and expertise and combine resources to address pressing environmental challenges, Sheikh Hamdan noted.

Apart from harnessing complementarities in established sectors and industries, the forward-looking vision of Dubai and Malta presents opportunities to explore new mutual opportunities to drive the development of future-oriented sectors, said His Highness.

Several UAE ministers and government officials also attended the meeting.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.