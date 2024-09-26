Hamdan bin Mohammed to depart for official visit to Uzbekistan on Friday

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, is scheduled to depart for an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan on Friday.

Leading a high-level delegation, His Highness is set to meet several top officials, to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

