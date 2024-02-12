Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes Qatar’s Prime Minister upon his arrival in Dubai to participate in the World Governments Summit 2024

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today welcomed His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, upon his arrival in Dubai as the leader of his country’s delegation participating in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024. Qatar is the Guest of Honour at this year’s WGS, which commenced today, with the participation of 25 heads of state and government.



Also welcoming His Excellency Al Thani upon his arrival at the Dubai International Airport was His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar; and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Qatar Ambassador to the UAE, along with a number of senior officials.



The World Governments Summit convenes 120 government delegations and 85 international and regional organisations, alongside thought leaders, international experts and over 4,000 participants.



This year's edition of the Summit welcomes Qatar, Türkiye and India as Guests of Honour, underscoring the robust ties and strategic partnerships between the UAE and these nations. The Guests of Honour will offer insights into government development and share best practices in various initiatives.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.