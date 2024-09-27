Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of series of agreements and MoUs in Tashkent

The agreements seek to enhance bilateral cooperation across economic, legal, education, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and His Excellency Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, attended the signing of a series of agreements aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. The event took place on the sidelines of Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to Uzbekistan.

In the presence of His Highness, the UAE and Uzbekistan signed an agreement for mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters. The agreement, signed by His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Akbar Toshkulov, Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan, aims to deepen cooperation in legal and judicial fields, with a focus on enhancing access to courts and law enforcement. The agreement outlines the scope of legal assistance, mechanisms of cooperation between authorities, court jurisdiction in movable property disputes, and the recognition and enforcement of judicial rulings.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on e-commerce between His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan. The MoU focuses on enhancing the partnership between the two friendly countries by leveraging technological advancements to increase cross-border trade. It also seeks to promote sustainable e-commerce through digitisation of trade.

His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and his Uzbek counterpart His Excellency Kungirotboy Sharipov Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of Uzbekistan, signed an MoU aimed at enhancing collaboration in the higher education sector by fostering knowledge exchange and sharing scientific and educational expertise. The MoU also seeks to develop legislative and legal frameworks for the higher education sector and advance standards to create a future-ready educational system.

Designing the cities of the future

HH Sheikh Hamdan also attended the signing of an MoU between His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, and His Excellency Sharof Rakhmanov Deputy Mayor of Tashkent and Head of Investment and Foreign Trade Department of Uzbekistan. The MoU aims to enhance collaboration in developing free zones and logistics centres in Uzbekistan.

His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of DP World with the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan. The agreement, also signed by His Excellency Shukhrat Vafaev, Executive Director of the Fund, aims to foster collaboration and launch joint projects and initiatives in the logistics sector.

HH Sheikh Hamdan also attended the signing of an MoU between Dubai Municipality and Tashkent Municipality. Signed by His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and His Excellency Umurzakov Shavkat Buranovich, Mayor of Tashkent, the agreement focuses on designing smart, sustainable cities. It includes plans for municipal innovation, digital transformation, and the integration of green practices into urban development.

His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and His Excellency Davron Vakhobov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, signed an MoU to cooperate in enhancing trade, encouraging investment, and creating more opportunities for the private sector and investors. The MoU also seeks to share best practices to promote mutual economic growth .

The signing of the agreements took place during the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, to Uzbekistan. During the visit, His Highness held a series of meetings with Uzbek leaders, including His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and senior officials, to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations.

His Highness also attended a series of joint events, including a knowledge exchange retreat held for the first time in Tashkent. This initiative aimed to enhance knowledge sharing, facilitate greater exchange of government expertise, and explore new opportunities to expand the strategic bilateral partnership.

