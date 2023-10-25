Hamdan bin Zayed receives Qatari ambassador

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Dr. Sultan Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, at Al Nakheel Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed welcomed the Qatari Ambassador, wishing him success in his duty, which will contribute to further bolstering avenues of joint cooperation between the UAE and the State of Qatar in various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest.

For his part, Dr. Al Mansouri highlighted the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples, and the importance of developing and advancing cooperation across all fronts.

