Heavy rain pummels mudslide-prone Southern California as pileup in Oregon storm closes an interstate

Snow and ice in whiteout conditions contributed to a pileup involving 20 to 30 cars on a major highway connecting Oregon and Idaho, injuring several people as a winter storm hit the Pacific Northwest Thursday.

In Southern California, heavy rain from the strongest atmospheric river of the season triggered at least one rockslide and a large debris flow with waist-deep mud in Pacific Palisades. Evacuations were ordered in Los Angeles neighborhoods at high risk of mudslides following recent wildfires.

The West Coast storms are the latest in a week of severe weather across the U.S., which has left tens of thousands without power.

First responders searched every vehicle in the pileup near Multnomah Falls, 25 miles east of Portland, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Initially, over 100 vehicles were reported involved, but the state transportation department confirmed 20 to 30 vehicles. Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries, and no deaths were reported.

Whiteout conditions caused the westbound Interstate 84 pileup, where an SUV caught fire but occupants escaped. Eight emergency shelters opened in Multnomah County, housing 489 people Wednesday night. Wind chill could drop to 10°F (minus 12°C) in Portland, with up to 3 inches of snow and 45 mph gusts expected.

In southern Washington, a 22-vehicle pileup on Interstate 5 near the Cowlitz River injured six people. Authorities reported 95 crashes across five counties.

Thursday night, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for eastern Los Angeles County. Rain triggered a Malibu Canyon rockslide and a debris flow in the Hollywood Hills.

Southern California could see up to 6 inches of rain in the mountains and 3 inches in coastal areas before the system clears Friday, according to Brent Bower of the National Weather Service. Strong winds may topple trees, cause outages, and disrupt flights.

Evacuation orders covered areas scarred by the Palisades Fire, LA’s most destructive wildfire. Officials distributed sandbags and set up barriers, warning residents to be prepared.

Malibu schools and Knott's Berry Farm amusement park closed Thursday due to the storm.

Despite recent rain, Southern California remains in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain noted that while the region needs rain, the storm risked delivering it too quickly.

In Altadena, Mehran Daoudian covered his fire-damaged roof with a tarp and praised city efforts to set up sandbags and barriers. "I didn't leave my cars on the street because with the mudslide, they might go down," he said.

Further north, power outages, landslides, and flooded roads hit the San Francisco Bay Area. Authorities urged evacuations in Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River.

Nevada recorded measurable rain in Las Vegas on Thursday, ending a 214-day dry streak.

Northern Utah faced hazardous mountain driving conditions from a rain-snow mix, prompting a road safety alert through Friday.

In New England, dozens of school districts closed or delayed classes Thursday due to icy roads. A tractor-trailer crash on the Maine Turnpike killed two people.

The storms followed two days of heavy snow and freezing rain from Kentucky to Washington, D.C., causing hundreds of accidents and power outages. By Thursday night, 130,000 customers in Virginia and 6,600 in North Carolina remained without electricity.

The National Weather Service confirmed two brief EF-0 tornadoes in Mississippi on Wednesday, one damaging homes in Columbia. No major injuries or deaths were reported.

