Heavy rains lash Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, leaving 21 dead

Four days of widespread rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan have resulted in a tragic toll, with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirming 21 fatalities and 32 injuries.

The deceased include nine children, nine men, and three women. Rescue efforts continue for the injured, who comprise five women, 23 men, and four children, reported Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The relentless downpour has also caused significant damage to infrastructure, with reports of 330 houses impacted. Of these, 53 houses were completely destroyed, while the remaining 277 sustained partial damage.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and authorities are working to provide relief and support to those affected.

