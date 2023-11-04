Hilf al-Fudul, International Conference on Religious Freedom sign MoC to promote global peace efforts

The New Alliance of Virtue (Hilf al-Fudul) and the ‘International Conference on Religious Freedom' have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) in Washington, D.C., making the Alliance a major partner of the conference. The MoC seeks to strengthen international efforts aimed to protect religious freedom, promote peaceful coexistence, and achieve global peace.

The MoC was signed by William Vendley, Board Chairman of the New Alliance of Virtue, and Senator Sam Brownback, former Ambassador for International Religious Freedom at the U.S. State Department. The signing was witnessed by Shaikh Al-Mahfooz bin Bayah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, a member of the board of directors of Hilf al-Fudul's Washington Office, Rashad Hussain, Ambassador for Religious Freedom at the U.S. Department of State, and a number of religious leaders and human rights and religious freedom activists.

The agreement represents a global commitment to promoting peace over conflict, bridging the views of different actors and decision-makers, and opening up the way for new concepts that can reshape the current international landscape.

