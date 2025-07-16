Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021

A volcano erupted in south-west Iceland on Wednesday, the country's meteorological office said, marking the latest in a series of outbreaks near the capital in recent years.

Often referred to as a land of ice and fire, the North Atlantic island nation with its many glaciers and volcanoes has now seen a dozen eruptions since geological systems on its Reykjanes peninsula reactivated in 2021.

The outbreaks, known as fissure eruptions, are characterised by lava flows emerging from long cracks in the earth's crust, rather than from a central crater.

The Reykjanes eruptions have not so far posed a threat to the capital Reykjavik, nor have they caused significant dispersals of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption.