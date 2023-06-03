"IHC" and "WHO" collaborate to provide urgent relief to Sudan’s population in the latest airlift mission

Third airlift of aid supplies for those affected by the crisis in Sudan left Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC), the world’s largest humanitarian hub, on Saturday morning. Essential aid supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO), were shipped from the warehouses of the IHC.



Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, the IHC has once again demonstrated its steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering caused by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

In close coordination with the WHO, IHC has successfully completed its third relief airlift addressing the urgent needs of the affected populations and solidifying its role as a key provider of support to vulnerable people in need. Departing on 3 June 2023, the IHC transported vital supplies provided by WHO to Aswan, Egypt. Aswan serves as a pivotal gateway for the distribution of aid in the region.

The mission was carried out using a C-130 aircraft, generously offered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's personal fleet. Onboard the flight were more than 10 metric tons of cargo, occupying a volume of around 46 cubic meters. This cargo consisted of essential medical supplies, which will directly benefit 49,000 individuals in desperate need of assistance.

Expressing his gratitude, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai's International Humanitarian City, acknowledged the unwavering support and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in these critical relief efforts. Al Shaibani reiterated IHC's full commitment to providing immediate and life-saving assistance to those affected by the conflict in Sudan:

‘Over the past 20 years, Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) has relentlessly committed to delivering crucial humanitarian aid to individuals in need across the globe. Dubai has emerged as the largest global hub for humanitarian efforts, with IHC playing a crucial role in fostering this positive transformation. The successful completion of this airlift mission serves as a testament to our dedication to alleviating suffering and providing life-saving assistance to those affected by the conflict in Sudan. In collaboration with our partners, we will continue our work to make an impact on the lives of the most vulnerable when it is most needed’.

\

According to Robert Blanchard from WHO Emergency Operations team in Dubai: “The World Health Organization’s logistics hub in Dubai continues to play a vital role in responding to acute health emergencies around the world. Due to the conflict in Sudan, WHO responded with the immediate delivery of essential medicines along with trauma and surgical supplies through two charter, providing a lifeline to people in need of health care in Sudan. Recognizing the impact on health facilities across the border in Egypt, WHO is sending an additional 10 metric tons of supplies to Aswan to reach approximately 49,000 patients who have arrived from Sudan to Egypt. The health supplies include non-communicable disease kits for the treatment of hypertension and diabetes as well as pediatric severe acute malnutrition kits to provide immediate care for over 4,000 children.



This marks the 13th charter flight dispatched from WHO’s logistics hub in 2023 underscoring the increasing demand for health supplies in response to emergencies around the world. WHO’s operation is now on-track to record the highest number of emergency requests in a single year. The support provided by the International Humanitarian City, the Government of Dubai, and the UAE is essential to WHO’s health emergency emergencies program and ongoing efforts to respond to and protect the health of the world’s most vulnerable populations,”.



While this airlift marks a significant step forward in addressing the dire humanitarian situation in the region, IHC remains committed to leaving no one behind and reaching every civilian in need of assistance.

