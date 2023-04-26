Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the education and training sector

Integrate Middle East, a significant new learning and networking event for the entire Pro AV and System Integration value chain, is set to highlight the rapid development of the education and training technology (EdTech) market, for the first time at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 16th to 18th May, 2023.

As more schools and corporates across the region are adopting technological classroom and training solutions due to worldwide trends for home and remote learning, the market for EdTech and “smart classrooms” has been expanding with an increase in demand for e-learning solutions and connected device usage in educational settings.

The global EdTech market is projected to reach US$333.327 billion in the next four years, according to the “EdTech & Smart Classroom Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027” released by MarketResearch.com. Factors driving this include an increasing number of schools choosing digital educational tools and resources over physical ones, as they improve student outcomes and enable more personalised learning, according to market intelligence provider ISC Research.

Investors globally are recognising the potential of this market in the Middle East and Africa, and by 2027, it is anticipated that in the MENA, the sector will be worth AED26 billion ($7 billion). Regionwide, Egypt currently has the largest share in growing EdTech ecosystems, with 1,500 Edtech companies, followed by the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the region is home to a budding start-up ecosystem that has been developing specific EdTech solutions that use innovative technological advancements like blockchain, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. The maturity of the UAE’s education industry will further support the implementation of digitalisation in higher education. The country’s government has been making tremendous efforts to promote technology in schools, with numerous initiatives that foster a future-focused learning ecosystem that is one of the fastest growing regionally.

Integrate Middle East will establish a special focus on Pro AV systems to support the EdTech community and promote its integration into the larger entertainment business and several other vertical markets. The full spectrum of AV technology providers, including digital signage, displays, and solutions, are all available for visitors to explore. With the Integrate Middle East Summit addressing critical subject areas and advancing the future of education, visitors can further get insightful information from industry specialists.

Further evolution in education, combining education and entertainment – edutainment – is gaining popularity as a significant tool driving learner engagement. Gamification, real-time simulation, and AR and VR technologies have been incorporated to make learning enjoyable and interesting. These innovative solutions leverage media, games, toys, and experiences and produce better educational outcomes and help in student retention.

EdTech will also be a focus of the show’s conference. Joe Way, Director of Learning Environments at the University of Southern California, will present a thematic talk on “Hybrid Learning – Lessons from Building an Award-Winning Digital Campus”. In addition, he will explore the role of Pro AV technologies in facilitating a more interactive and immersive educational experience, concentrating on integrating AR, blockchain, and the metaverse into learning space design.

These advanced technologies are also being utilised to develop and train in-house talents. Companies are embracing interactive technologies that heighten employee engagement, with solutions such as machine learning, VR/AR equipment, and artificial intelligence being utilised across enterprises. With the e-learning market quickly expanding in the Middle East and Africa region, it is anticipated that learning processes in this region will further be modernised. Another reason for expanding the e-learning market is organisations being pushed to launch creative learning initiatives to enhance employee skill sets.

As part of this, the debut edition of Integrate Middle East is set to provide the only platform for all Pro AV and media industry thought leaders to contribute to the growth of the entertainment sector and several vertical markets in the UAE.

Co-located with CABSAT, the region’s foremost media, entertainment, and satellite communications show, Integrate Middle East builds on synergies to create a unique and highly anticipated business platform for the Pro AV and system integration industry to benefit from.

