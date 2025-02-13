International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in Mauritania

A delegation from the International Charity Organisation, led by Secretary-General Dr. Khaled Al Khaja, today launched 80 charitable projects in Mauritania, totalling AED13 million.

The launch took place during a field visit by the delegation to several villages in Mauritania as part of preparations for the 2025 Ramadan campaign, which aims to provide large-scale aid to the most vulnerable communities.

Dr. Al Khaja emphasised that the visit reflects the organisation's commitment to continuing humanitarian support for remote villages.

He noted that the projects include food parcels, water distribution, orphan sponsorship, healthcare improvements, educational support, mosque construction, and zakat distribution, among others.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.