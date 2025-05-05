International community must shoulder its responsibilities to end Sudan’s crisis: Ambassador to Netherlands

Ameirah AlHefeiti, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has stressed that after more than two years into the humanitarian catastrophe endured by the Sudanese people, it is time for the killing to stop immediately, for the guns to fall silent, and for the political and military exploitation of humanitarian aid to end.

She called for a future for Sudan based on firm foundations of peace and justice, through a political consensus that leads to the establishment of an independent civilian leadership free from military dominance.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) today in The Hague, AlHefeiti said, “In light of this catastrophic and bloody humanitarian crisis, it is imperative that the international community takes swift and decisive action to end the suffering and create conditions for a genuine path towards peace.

"The international community must shoulder its responsibilities and pressure both parties to the conflict to accept diplomatic solutions. The Sudanese Armed Forces must be compelled to stop evading their obligations to peace and the serious efforts to end the war, which continues to escalate with no regard for the scale of suffering that has crossed every line.”

She added that the Sudanese Armed Forces continue to deny responsibility for this tragic disaster and instead resort to deceptive tactics to blame others for the destruction, displacement and tragedies they have caused, pursuing a path that will only lead to the disintegration of Sudan and its transformation into a failed state.

AlHefeiti affirmed that the UAE’s position has been firm from the very beginning of this devastating conflict, calling for an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire and for the warring parties to enter negotiations with sincere intentions. “From the outset, we made it clear—and now, more than two years of killing and destruction have proven it to be an undeniable truth—there is no military solution to this conflict. The only way to achieve peace, stability and security is through a political solution that reflects the will of the Sudanese people,” she said.

In response to a question on humanitarian aid provided by the UAE to the Sudanese people, AlHefeiti affirmed the UAE’s deep-rooted and principled commitment—based on fraternal, ethical and Arab values—to supporting the Sudanese people. She emphasised that this support predates the current crisis, with the UAE being one of Sudan’s strongest partners in development across all sectors.

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than US$3.5 billion in aid, and since the onset of the conflict, more than $600 million in humanitarian assistance, including $200 million pledged during the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for Sudan held in Addis Ababa in February, the first such event in 2025 to set the course for further support conferences.

When asked about the Sudanese Armed Forces’ campaign to distort the UAE’s humanitarian role, AlHefeiti responded that the UAE would not be distracted by such fabrications or attacks from its core mission, which is alleviating the humanitarian disaster in Sudan caused by the Sudanese military.

“Their continued denial of responsibility shows blatant disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people. Yet the UAE, as it has always done, stands with the brotherly Sudanese people until peace is restored and Sudan regains its rightful place as a stable, sovereign and leading nation that contributes to regional and international stability,” she concluded.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.