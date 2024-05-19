Iranian Interior minister confirms hard landing of helicopter carrying President Raisi

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has confirmed to the Iranian national TV that one of the copters of the president's convoy had a hard landing, and announced that search and rescue efforts are underway to find out President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter.

"Various rescue groups are moving towards the site, but due to the fog and bad weather, it may take time to reach the area. The work is under control," Vahidi said.

"There have been contacts with [the president's] companions, but given that the area is mountainous and it is difficult to establish contacts, we hope that the rescue teams will reach the site of the incident sooner and give us more information," the interior minister added. He expressed hope that the team will reach the site soon and convey more information.

Iranian state media said the incident occurred on Sunday near Jolfa in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and urged Iranians to pray for Raisi as state TV carried prayers for his safety.

Local Iranian media have reported that it is heavily raining in the area in Varzaghan District and it is hard for the rescue and search teams to walk in the dense fog.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.