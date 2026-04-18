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Firing incidents were reported between the Qeshm and Larak islands; vessels turned ‌back without completing the crossing

File picture of cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said on Monday that the blockade applies to vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports.





Athens: Merchant vessels attempting to cross the Strait of ‌Hormuz on Saturday received radio messages from Iran's navy telling them they were not allowed to pass, while two ships reported being hit by gunfire, Reuters reported quoting shipping sources.

Several commercial vessels tried to transit the strait after receiving a notice to ⁠mariners a day earlier saying passage would be allowed but restricted to lanes Iran deemed safe.

Firing incidents

On Saturday, at least two ships reported that Iranian boats fired shots, shipping ‌and maritime security sources told Reuters. The incidents were reported in waters between the Qeshm and Larak islands. The vessels turned ‌back without completing the crossing, the sources said.

The United ‌Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received ‌a report of an ‌incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman. The captain of a tanker said it had been approached by ‌two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats that fired ⁠on the vessel. The tanker and its crew were safe.

A container ship was also hit by gunfire, a maritime security source ⁠said.

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Some vessels reported ⁠that Iran's navy had been broadcasting a VHF message saying the Strait of Hormuz was closed again.

"Attention all ships, regarding ⁠the failure of the US government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the ‌radio message said.

Hundreds of ships and about 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Gulf, waiting to pass through the key waterway, which handles about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Indian ships reverse course

Two Indian vessels have had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, a vessel-tracker said.

TankerTrackers.com said the vessels include an Indian-flagged super tanker, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.