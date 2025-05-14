Israeli airstrikes kill at least 65 in Gaza

At least 65 Palestinians were martyred early Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, with 50 fatalities reported in the north, according to local sources.

Fifty people, mostly women and children, were killed in heavy bombardments targeting residential areas in Jabalia refugee camp and Jabalia town in northern Gaza.

The martyred were taken to Al Awda and Indonesian hospitals, while several bodies remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes, the sources said.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a man, his wife, and their two daughters were martyred in an Israeli strike on their tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Also in southeastern Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Fukhari area also claimed the lives of several civilians.

