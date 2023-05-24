Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed and King Al-Sultan Abdullah visit maritime and aerospace exhibition

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia, alongside His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah of Malaysia, and the Regent of Pahang, Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

During the visit, which took place as part of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s official visit to Malaysia, H.H. Sheikh Khaled toured the stands of several maritime and aerospace technology companies taking part in the exhibition, including the UAE company EDGE Group. His Highness also viewed a number of air shows, including an aerobatics display by UAE team Al Fursan.

During the visit, Caracal, an EDGE Group Company, signed an agreement with Ketech Asia to enhance mutual cooperation and develop partnerships.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by a delegation that included Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Khalid Ghanim Alghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

