8.52 AM Friday, 7 February 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:40 06:55 12:36 15:45 18:11 19:26
07 February 2025
Advanced
Home

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

Published
By WAM

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today arrived in the UAE on a private visit.

Upon his arrival, the King of Bahrain was received by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Accompanying the King on this visit are H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and a delegation of senior officials.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 7 February 2025 08:25