King of Malaysia receives Abdullah bin Zayed

His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah of Malaysia received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is in Kuala Lumpur on a work visit.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty the King of Malaysia and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Malaysia and its people, stressing the deep-rooted ties that bring together their countries.

In turn, the King of Malaysia relayed his greetings to the UAE President, and his wishes for a more prosperous future for the UAE, highlighting the strong relations between their countries.

The meeting discussed ways of bolstering the UAE-Malaysia cooperation across all sectors to support the two countries' visions and development goals.

They also touched on the outcomes of the visit of King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah to the UAE in February, and the visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia last month, and the role of these visits in enhancing UAE-Malaysia cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the distinguished friendship between the UAE and Malaysia and their leaderships, noting that officials visits between them provide a strong boost to their cooperation across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

