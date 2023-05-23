King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah of Malaysia has received H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the Istana Negara Palace in Kuala Lumpur as part of the Crown Prince’s official visit to Malaysia.

Regent of Pahang, Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah of Malaysia, attended the meeting.

During the reception, His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi spoke warmly about the longstanding ties and close relations between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to King Al-Sultan Abdullah warm greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and wished His Majesty and the Malaysian people great success.

His Majesty also relayed his warm wishes to the President of the UAE, wishing the people of the UAE ongoing prosperity.

His Majesty presented H.H. Sheikh Khaled with two highly-esteemed medals: the Darjah Kaerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati (Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Pahang); and the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara (Most Esteemed Order of the Defender of the Realm) in recognition of His Highness role in strengthening the deeply-held ties of friendship between the UAE and Malaysia.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also signed the Istana Negara guest book, expressing appreciation for the warm hospitality and highlighting the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening ties between the two nations.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Later, His Highness, accompanied by His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah, took a helicopter tour over Kuala Lumpur’s iconic landmarks.

