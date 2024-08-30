King of the Māori People in New Zealand Passes Away at 69

King Tāwhiao Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, the Māori monarch of New Zealand, has passed away at the age of 69, his office announced on Friday. The King died in the hospital where he was recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

A statement from his office read: "The passing of King Tāwhiao is a moment of profound sorrow for the followers of the Kīngitanga movement, for the Māori people, and for the nation as a whole." The statement continued: "The leader has moved on to the other world. Rest in peace."

A spokesperson for the King, Rahui Papa, expressed on social media: "The death of King Tāwhiao is a significant moment of mourning for the followers of the Kīngitanga movement, for the Māori people, and for the entire nation." He added that the King had been admitted to the hospital to recover from heart surgery shortly after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his reign.

King Tāwhiao succeeded his mother, Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu, in 2006. The Māori monarch’s role does not hold judicial or legal authority in New Zealand and is largely ceremonial.

The Māori king’s role is not necessarily hereditary; a new leader will be appointed by the tribal chiefs associated with the Kīngitanga movement on the day of King Tāwhiao’s funeral, but before his burial, according to Radio New Zealand.

The Māori king is considered the paramount leader of several tribes, or "iwi," but does not represent all of them.

The Kīngitanga movement originated in 1858 as an attempt to unify New Zealand's indigenous tribes under a single leader to bolster their resistance to colonization.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon commented on the King's passing, saying: "His steadfast commitment to his people and his ongoing efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kīngitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation."

Luxon added: "I will remember his dedication to serving New Zealand, his commitment to Mokopuna (the next generation), his passion for Māori culture, and his vision for a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect."

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern noted that King Tāwhiao was a champion for the Māori people and for justice, fairness, and prosperity.

Local media reported that the King will be transported to his meeting place, "Tūranga-waiwai Marae," with the funeral expected to last at least five days.

King Tāwhiao's body will be placed at the Tūranga-waiwai Marae, the King’s official residence, for five days before being moved to its final resting place at Mount Taupiri.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including leaders from across the Pacific, are expected to attend the funeral to pay their respects.

In a statement, King Charles III of Britain said: "My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of King Tāwhiao’s passing." He added: "I had the honor of knowing King Tāwhiao for decades. He was deeply committed to advancing a strong future for the Māori people and for New Zealand, grounded in culture, tradition, and healing, and he did so with wisdom and compassion.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.