Korean President hosts official reception for UAE President

His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, today welcomed President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Korea.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness upon his arrival at the Office of the President in Seoul. The ceremony featured several displays by Korean aircraft, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard formation to welcome His Highness’ visit. The national anthems of both the UAE and Republic of Korea were played.

Groups of children performed an Emirati song, while others waved the flags of both countries.

His Highness’ visit was also marked by public celebration, with the streets of Seoul adorned with UAE flags and the city's landmarks illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag.

During the reception, His Highness also greeted Korean ministers and senior officials in the presence of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The delegation accompanying His Highness includes H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.