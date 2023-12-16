Kuwait government mourns Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, names Sheikh Mishal

The Kuwait's Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chaired an extraordinary cabinet meeting following the passing away of His Highness the Emir, mourned the late Emir and paid tribute to his achievements.

"With great sorrow, the Council of Ministers expresses deep condolences with the passing away of our father, leader of our march His Highness the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away following a journey of dedication and loyalty to his nation and its people," His Highness the Prime Minister said in a sombre tone.

According to the Kuwait News Agency, he said the Council of Ministers recalled sacrifices of the deceased during his life for the sake of the development of the nation in all fields and in the services of the country and people.

The Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi, in a statement following His Highness the Prime Minister's remarks, announced that His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah would be the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The declaration was in line with the Constitution.

Al-Kanderi said an official three-day holiday would start tomorrow Sunday and end on Tuesday, December 19, in addition to a 40-day mourning.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his blessing upon His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, who was well known for his wisdom and dedication for his nation and people.

