Kuwait’s emir dissolves parliament, suspends certain constitution articles

Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, announced today that the National Assembly has been dissolved and certain constitutional provisions have been suspended for a period of no more than four years. He emphasized that the choice of the Prime Minister is a constitutional right of the head of state and cannot be interfered with.

In a speech addressed to the people, he stated, "Our country has faced difficult times, and we must offer advice to overcome these circumstances," condemning actions that "violate constitutional norms in the country." He also pointed out that some have attempted to "close all avenues to bypass our harsh reality."

He continued, "Some have gone beyond limits that cannot be ignored and attempted to interfere with the Prince's powers." He added, "We have faced difficulties and obstacles that are unbearable." Amir of Kuwait emphasized in his speech that no one is above the law and that no one will be allowed to exploit democracy to destroy the state. At the same time, he affirmed that the dignity of security personnel will not be compromised.

He further stated, "No one is above the law, and anyone who misappropriates public funds without justification will face consequences regardless of their position. We will hold wrongdoers accountable." Amir of Kuwait highlighted that corruption in the country has infiltrated security institutions, the economy, and the judiciary in recent years. He stressed that it is unacceptable to hinder the interests of the nation and waste public funds.

