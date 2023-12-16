Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday at the age of 86, the Amiri Diwan said in a broadcasted statement.

Kuwait TV broke into programming with Qur’anic verses just before making the announcement.

In late November, he was admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as emir following the 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The breadth and depth of emotion over the loss of Sheikh Sabah, known for his diplomacy and peacemaking, was felt across the region.

Sheikh Nawaf previously served as Kuwait’s interior and defense minister.

