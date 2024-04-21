Kuwaiti PM appointed Deputy Amir during absence

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, singed an Order Sunday appointing Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Deputy Amir while His Highness is abroad.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Amiri Order stated that this designation would remain valid until the naming of a Crown Prince, and that the Prime Minister should comply with this Order and inform the National Assembly.

