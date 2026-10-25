Home World Lana Nusseibeh marks UN Day with call for earlier action and stronger support for staff on the ground

Lana Nusseibeh marks UN Day with call for earlier action and stronger support for staff on the ground

The UAE Minister of State and candidate for UN Secretary-General says the organisation’s mission remains vital and calls for greater authority, resources and protection for frontline staff

By Noura Al-Marzouki Published: 25 October 2026, 15:17 (UAE) 2 min read Share