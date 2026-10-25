Lana Nusseibeh marks UN Day with call for earlier action and stronger support for staff on the ground
The UAE Minister of State and candidate for UN Secretary-General says the organisation’s mission remains vital and calls for greater authority, resources and protection for frontline staff
By Noura Al-Marzouki2 min read
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Lana Nusseibeh said the UN's mission has become more urgent, requiring earlier action before crises turn into disasters, frank dialogue with all governments and a continued commitment to the people the United Nations serves. File picture.
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