Leading UAE delegation, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh to attend Gulf-US Summit

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Riyadh leading the UAE delegation at the Gulf-US Summit on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness was received upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, and several Saudi senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is accompanied by a delegation including Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The Gulf-US Summit will be held in Riyadh today and will be attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and US President Donald Trump.

