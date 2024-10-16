Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to the inaugural GCC-European Union Summit in Brussels

- His Highness: We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnership with the European Union to enhance productive collaboration across key sectors

- “The UAE’s participation in the GCC-European Union Summit reflects its strong belief in the importance of international cooperation and its crucial role in driving sustainable global development”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, led the UAE delegation at the first GCC-European Union Summit held today in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

The summit, the first to be held at the level of heads of state and government between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), marks a significant milestone in enhancing cooperation and addressing shared challenges.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said the summit offered a unique opportunity for constructive dialogue to advance mutual development. The event fostered extensive exchange of perspectives on addressing cross-border challenges, promoting growth, and accelerating global progress, particularly in green transformation, clean energy, and other critical areas shaping the future.

"We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnership with the European Union to enhance productive collaboration across key sectors. The UAE’s participation in the GCC-EU Summit reflects its strong belief in the importance of international cooperation and its crucial role in driving sustainable global development," he further said.

“The Summit aligns with the aspirations of GCC countries and their commitment to fostering global dialogue and cooperation. This approach has long been a cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy, with its leadership offering steadfast support to ensure its success. The UAE recognises that collaboration is key to addressing shared challenges and creating a strong foundation for a brighter future," he added.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to exploring new avenues for growing the GCC-European partnership, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. He said expanding cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and social areas will benefit the peoples of both regions and create new pathways for progress.

His Highness welcomed initiatives to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange with the European Union. He also praised the EU’s key role in addressing regional and global challenges, stressing the need for joint efforts to ensure security, stability, and peace in the Middle East while tackling humanitarian concerns.

During the summit, the Presidency of the Council of the European Union expressed the hope that the event will usher in a new era of cooperation between the two sides, delivering practical results and addressing mutual challenges.

The summit featured an opening speech by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and President of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and addresses by His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, His Excellency Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

His Highness was accompanied at the summit by an official delegation that included Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; and His Excellency Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The UAE is a key strategic partner of the EU in the Middle East, working together to foster sustainable development and enhance regional stability. The two sides share strong ties in trade, investment, tourism, scientific research, artificial intelligence, technology, sustainability, green transformation, and renewable energy. In 2023, the EU became the second-largest trading partner of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with total trade reaching €170 billion.

Apart from trade and economic cooperation, the partnership encompasses cultural and scientific collaboration, and initiatives to promote gender balance and enhance women's participation across diverse sectors.

