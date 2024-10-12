Mansoor bin Mohammed visits ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign centre at Expo City Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today visited the relief aid collection centre of the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign at Expo City Dubai.

Launched in solidarity with the people of Lebanon affected by the ongoing crisis, the national campaign aims to collect donations from the public in collaboration with humanitarian and charitable organisations. The initiative was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was accompanied on the visit by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. His Highness was briefed on the efforts of volunteers and organisers supporting the campaign. Over 4,000 volunteers came together at Expo City Dubai to assemble more than 10,000 emergency relief kits.

Launched last Tuesday, the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign, which runs until Monday, 21 October, seeks to deliver urgent relief packages to Lebanon, addressing critical humanitarian needs amid the country’s ongoing crisis.

His Highness said the campaign is a testament to the UAE’s national values of solidarity and compassion and its commitment to humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting vulnerable communities. He emphasised that the country’s leadership places great importance on helping nations facing adversity, ensuring aid reaches those most in need around the world. His Highness further said the campaign reflects the UAE’s solidarity with the Lebanese people, and the deep ties between the two nations, particularly in these challenging circumstances.

Dubai Cares is managing the relief aid collection with volunteers from diverse nationalities, in collaboration with donors and business leaders in Dubai.

In addition to Expo City Dubai, the relief package collection drive and packing campaign will also be held tomorrow (Sunday) at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (Building 1) and on Saturday, 19 October, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

