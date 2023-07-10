Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on re-election

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today congratulated Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev on his re-election as President of the Central Asian nation.

This came in a phone call today, where H.H. Sheikh Mansour conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to the Uzbek leader and the wishes of their Highnesses for more prosperity, and progress y to his country.

Sheikh Mansour wished Mirziyoyev continuing success in leading his nation towards further development and stability.

During the call, they reviewed the prospects of growing bilateral cooperation to the higher good of their two peoples.

A number of regional and international issues of interest were discussed during the call.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.