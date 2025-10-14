Mansour bin Zayed Holds Separate Meetings with Turkish President, Iraqi PM

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today — separately — with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the two meetings, H.H. discussed with President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Al-Sudani the relations of cooperation and joint work between the United Arab Emirates and both Türkiye and Iraq, and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves mutual interests.

The discussions also touched upon the importance of the summit in supporting international efforts to implement the agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, as well as in promoting peace and stability in the region, in addition to a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, along with several members of the accompanying delegation.