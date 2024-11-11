Mansour bin Zayed meets King of Jordan on sidelines of Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today met with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the friendly relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

The meeting also addressed the summit's agenda, in addition to issues of joint concern.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to His Majesty King Abdullah.

In turn, King Abdullah reciprocated his greetings to the UAE President, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

