25 April 2024
Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of China

Published
By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed bilateral relations and means to further develop cooperation in the fields of investment, economy, development, and culture, among others, to achieve their common interests as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership uniting the two countries.

The page was last updated on: 25 April 2024 18:35