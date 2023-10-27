Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidelines of 13th WTO Ministerial Conference

Marwan Al Muhairi, Member of the UAE Parliamentary Division and Member of the Steering Committee for the Parliamentary Conference of the 13th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13 ), has been appointed the rapporteur of the conference by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The conference, which will take place in Abu Dhabi in February 2024, is jointly organised by the Federal National Council (FNC), the IPU, and the European Union (EU).

The joint hosting the conference highlights the strong cooperation and partnership between the FNC, IPU, and the European Parliament, and testifies to the UAE’s successful record of parliamentary diplomacy at global events.

It also underscores the UAE’s role and stature as a member of the WTO, the only international body dealing with the rules of trade between nations

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.