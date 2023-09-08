5.02 PM Saturday, 9 September 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:44 05:59 12:19 15:46 18:33 19:48
09 September 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 38 °
Advanced
Home

Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation meets Iranian Ambassador to UAE

Published
By WAM

 Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has met with Reza Ameri, Iranian Ambassador to the UAE, on the occasion of assuming his assignment.

Al Awar welcomed the Iranian diplomat and wished him good luck and success in his mission.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai, the two sides tackled efforts to enhance cooperation and exchanged views regarding a number of issues of mutual interest.

They also reviewed ways to boost collaboration regarding issues related to the labour sector and human development for the best interest of the two countries and peoples.

 

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 8 September 2023 19:45