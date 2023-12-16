Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation visits UAE field hospital in Gaza

A delegation from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has visited the integrated field hospital that the UAE has established in the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical treatment and assistance to the Palestinian people.

The delegation, led by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, toured the hospital and was briefed on its operations, and checked on the injured and resident patients.

Al Shamsi said that the UAE field hospital in Gaza comes within the framework of the medical aid provided by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza affected by the current dire situation in the Strip.

The ongoing humanitarian aid reflects the UAE's deep commitment to provide urgent support to the crises-affected and those in need.

An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the "Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to provide aid and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital includes operating rooms equipped to perform various types of surgery, including general surgery, paediatric surgery, and vascular surgery. It also has intensive care units for adults and children, an anaesthesia department, specialised clinics that include internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology, in addition to supportive medical services.

Furthermore, the hospital offers CT, X-ray, and pharmacy services. It is also equipped with a laboratory that houses the latest equipment needed to conduct a variety of tests and examinations, which enhances its ability to provide comprehensive care to its patients and beneficiaries in accordance with the best international standards and protocols.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.